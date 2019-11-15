Qureshi expresses grief over loss of human lives in Thar

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives due to lightning and heavy rains in Tharparkar and other areas of Sindh.

In a statement, the minister has directed the local and provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to carry out relief work in the affected areas.

He also condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

On the other hand, funeral prayers of 25 deceased have been offered.

Dozens of livestock including cows, camels and goats were also fallen prey to the lightening in Thar, Sanghar and Kandhkot. Standing crops in the area were also damaged due to the torrential rain.