Quartararo quickest in Valencia first practice

PARIS: French rider Fabio Quartararo posted the quickest time in first practice for the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Friday, with world champion Marc Marquez third on the timesheets. The 20-year-old, who is bidding to cap a breakthrough season with his maiden win this weekend, edged out Jack Miller in the opening session.

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo was only 18th-fastest the day after announcing he will retire after the race.

Marquez, who was crowned top-class world champion for a sixth time last month, is looking for only his second MotoGP win in Valencia and was just 0.077 seconds slower than Quartararo.

Yamaha’s Quartararo has managed five pole positions and six podium finishes in his debut MotoGP season.

Leading MotoGP times from the first practice session at the Valencia Grand Prix on Friday:

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1min 31:455sec, 2. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.057sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) at 0.077, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.140, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) at 0.203, 6. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) at 0.339, 7. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) at 0.462, 8. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) at 0.521, 9. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) at 0.677, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) at 0.751