PTI lawmaker submits resolution in Sindh assembly seeking Murad’s resignation

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over “failure to provide good governance”.

“This House resolves that the Sindh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has failed to provide good governance, development, peace, and welfare to the people of Sindh,” the resolution read.

The resolution also claimed that there has been a rise in street crimes, and over 57,000 absconders are roaming the streets of Sindh.

Referring to the public healthcare sector, the resolution criticised the Sindh government’s inability to manage the wave of epidemics affecting the province – including HIV/AIDS, dengue, dog bite cases, rabies, gastroenteritis, and diarrhea.

It further noted that the government under CM Murad’s leadership is unable to provide clean drinking water, adding that contaminated water and poliovirus is present in the sewage systems of Karachi.

The resolution also termed the education emergency declared by the CM back in 2016 a “complete failure”, stating that there is a major difference between quality education in government schools and private schools.

“Sindh Education Department spends hundreds of billions each year but girls’ enrollment rates are dropping and dropout rates are rising,” the resolution said.

The PTI lawmaker in the resolution further demanded that Murad resign immediately as his office has failed to perform for the past 11 years.