PML-N is politicising Nawaz’s health, says premier

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is politicising the health of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Chaired a meeting of the core committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at his Bani Gala residence, the premier expressed concern over the health of the former premier and discussed the recent developments in this regard.

He said that Nawaz must go abroad for treatment and politics can wait until he is better. The government is concerned about him and it found a way to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), he added.

PM Imran said that he is unable to understand why the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is reluctant to submit an indemnity bond. “We have not asked them for any money, rather we have only asked for an indemnity bond as a security,” he said.

“If I was in Shehbaz Sharif’s place, I would have submitted the bond without any hesitation,” he added.

The prime minister further said that PML-N’s hesitation suggests that they only want to politicise the issue.

Commenting on Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision of admitting Nawaz’s petition for hearing, he said that the government would accept the court’s decision whether it is in government’s favour or not. He also directed the cabinet members to refrain from commenting on this issue in a disrespectful manner.

On the issue of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March, PM Imran said that the nation has rejected Fazl’s narrative. He said that now Fazl is fooling people under the guise of ‘Plan B’, adding that the government completely facilitated the sit-in and protesters in Islamabad.

The premier also hinted at imminent changes in the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinets.

It is worth mentioning here that the document of federal cabinet’s decision on the matter does not mention any amount for the indemnity bond and does not stipulate any duration for the Nawaz’s stay abroad.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PTI’s core committee has decided to examine violation of laws in speeches of opposition leaders at the recent sit-in of JUI-F.

She said that opposition leaders showed opportunism by becoming party to the ‘dharna’ in order to hide their corruption. She said that the prime minister also condemned the inappropriate words of the JUI-F leaders during the sit-in.

She said that terming the ‘dharna’ a success can only be a foolish perception because it adversely affected the Kashmir cause.

Commenting on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement that new elections would be conducted next year, she said that he had negated his mother’s narrative that democratic governments should complete their constitutional terms.