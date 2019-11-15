PHC stops JUI-F from blocking roads

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday restrained the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from blocking roads.

A bench of the high court gave this restraining order on a petition against the party’s agitation drive to press the government into meeting their demands, which also included Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

After a preliminary hearing, the bench restrained the JUI-F from blocking major arteries.

As part of its Plan B, the JUI-F has staged sit-ins at various key points across the country.

While addressing the Azadi March participants in Islamabad earlier this week, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to end Islamabad sit-in said to expand protests across the country according to his party’s Plan B for protest.

He had appealed workers of JUI-F to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

The party workers had on Thursday blocked the Hub River road in Karachi for vehicular traffic. The disruption of traffic by the JUI-F workers has suspended traffic between Sindh and Balochistan provinces causing hardships for the passengers.

The party workers blocked the National Highway in Sukkur and staged a sit-in in Ghotki which suspended traffic flow at the highway.

The party’s protesting workers blocked the Karakoram Highway at the point of Chhatar Plain in Mansehra suspending vehicular movement and creating headache for the passengers.

The party’s activists also closed Indus Highway Bannu link road for traffic, the workers also blocked the main highway for traffic at Pull Chowki.

JUI-F workers also closed the G.T. Road for traffic at Hakeemabad in Nowshera district, according to reports.