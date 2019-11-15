Opp withdraws no-trust motion against Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: In a breakthrough development, the opposition in the National Assembly has announced to withdraw the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif announced on Friday.

Last week, the PML-N submitted a no-confidence motion against Suri under Rule 12 (removal of the speaker or the deputy speaker) of the Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution for “violating” the constitution to facilitate the passage of government bills without any debate.

A day prior to the motion, the government bulldozed 11 bills, including nine presidential ordinances, through the Lower House. The session had been presided by Deputy Speaker Suri.

The session had attracted chaos as the opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker’s dais and tore up copies of the bills. They also chanted slogans against the government.

In a fiery speech, former minister Khawaja Asif had announced that the opposition parties would file a no-confidence motion against Suri, saying the “tactics” employed by him and the government have made parliament a laughing stock.

On Saturday, the following day, Suri had said that the motion will “face the same fate as it did in Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s case”.

As the political scenario unfolded, the opposition, until yesterday, refused to roll back their plan to move the motion “until the government withdrew the ordinances it passed”. The deadlock persisted even after a delegation of the joint opposition met a government team a day earlier.

According to sources, the opposition delegation had told the other side that a no-confidence motion against Suri could only be averted if the government passed the bills as per parliamentary norms instead of resorting to ordinances.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser told the delegation that legal aspects of the ordinances would have to be reviewed and consultations would be required before informing the opposition about what could be done.

The government team contended that most of the ordinances had already been passed by parliamentary committees.

The two stakeholders were scheduled to meet again on Friday (today) to break the deadlock.

More details to follow