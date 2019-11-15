Nawaz Sharif’s health critical, PML-N, doctor claims

–Dr Adnan says any further delays in shifting PML-N supremo abroad for medical treatment can be dangerous

–PML-N spokesperson says Nawaz could suffer a heart attack if doctors constantly kept trying to increase his platelets

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health is in critical condition and any further delays in shifting him abroad for medical treatment can be dangerous, his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and the party’s spokesperson said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Dr Adnan said that medical professionals have recommended travelling abroad to a centre of excellence for medical treatment and any delay can be of serious consequences to the health and life of the three-time prime minister.

Responding to criticism on Nawaz staying at his home instead of the hospital, he said that “those heartlessly targeting Nawaz should know that he is on heavy doses of steroids and massive immunomodulation and it is not advisable for him to stay in the hospital as any infection acquired at the hospital can be fatal for his impaired immunity”.

He further said that medical professionals have advised him to seek treatment in a high-dependency unit (HDU). Sharif Medical City managed one such facility at his home for providing necessary treatment. Specialised doctors and nurses are providing round the clock care as advised by the medical board, he concluded.

Speaking separately to media, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the medicines being given to Nawaz were resulting in side effects.

“The side effects of the medicines being given to Nawaz Sharif are causing swelling in his body,” she said. “It is dangerous to give him steroids and other medicines without diagnosing the disease.”

Marriyum said that Nawaz could suffer a heart attack if doctors constantly kept trying to increase his platelets.

“If Nawaz is not shifted abroad immediately, then his treatment wouldn’t be possible at the hands of Pakistani doctors,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, after much deliberation, had granted a one-time permission to Nawaz for four weeks to travel abroad for his treatment provided he submitted indemnity bonds worth over Rs7.5 billion. PML-N, on the other hand, rejected the demand and the matter is in limbo since then.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also admitted PML-N’s plea challenging the government’s condition.

On October 11, Nawaz was shifted from Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to NAB Lahore building at Thokar Niaz Beg after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) got his 14-day physical remand in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case investigation. However, on October 28, the former premier was rushed to Services Hospital from the NAB Lahore detention centre after his health suddenly deteriorated. A six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Mahmood Ayaz diagnosed the reason for his declining health on October 31.

“It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets,” a board member had said, adding that doctors were hopeful that his condition would improve in a few days.

On the other hand, other doctors assigned to look after him were of the opinion that he was not in good condition so he should remain in the hospital, however, Nawaz could make a request if he wanted to leave the hospital.