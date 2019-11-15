Nawaz can seek treatment abroad if court permits, says Akbar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that the government has no issue if the court allows Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif to seek medical treatment abroad, a local news outlet reported on Friday.

Akbar also rejected opposition’s narrative that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was doing politics over the issue, saying the law does not permit the government to remove a convicted person’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

“The government allowed him one-time permission to go abroad because it was in its jurisdiction,” he added.

He further said that PML-N was politicising the health of the former premier.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected government and National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea for dismissal of a petition filed by the former premier. Justice Baqir Najafi, who was heading the division bench, ruled that the court can hear Nawaz’s petition.