Navy’s ships visit Casablanca for joint exercise with Moroccan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ships – PNS Moawin and PNS Aslat – visited the port of Casablanca in Morocco to participate in joint naval exercises with the Moroccan Navy.

Upon arrival, mission commander and commanding officers of the warships called on commander center maritime sector and commander military region of Casablanca.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval cooperation came under discussion.

Moroccan authorities acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism and the role of the Pakistan Navy in maritime security.

At the end of the visit, ships of both countries also participated in joint exercises.

Commissioned in 2018, PNS Moawin is capable of performing a variety of maritime operations including the provision of logistic support to other ships at sea by transferring fuel and other important military cargo. While PNS Aslat is the frontline warship, primarily focused on ensuring the safety and security of international shipping in international waters.