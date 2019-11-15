LHC moved against JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) which ended its anti-government sit-in on Wednesday and announced a ‘Plan B’ – vowing to block major highways across the country.

According to details, the petitioner cited the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the federal government as the respondents.

The petitioner stated the JUI-F chief directed the workers to block the roads. The direction is a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, he observed.

He also mentioned that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of the citizens.

The petitioner requested the court to suspend the JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ by declaring it “unconstitutional”.