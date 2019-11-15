Imran will be gone by next year, says PPP chief

–Bilawal says Fazl didn’t inform Rehbar Committee in detail about plan B and C of Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said that the country will have a new prime minister by the start of next year.

Speaking to media after a meeting of the party’s core committee, the PPP chairman said that elections would be held next year and as a result, a new prime minister would be elected.

“The PPP wants elections to be held,” he said. “We don’t want to go from one selected government to another.”

Bilawal said that the chances of the prime minister going home had not decreased but on the contrary had increased.

He said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) did not inform the Rahbar Committee about Plan B and Plan C in detail.

“The Rahbar Committee was not informed in detail about Fazl’s talks with the Chaudhry brothers and the Plan B and C of the Azadi March,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP had fulfilled its promises to Fazl. He said that by next year, a new prime minister will be in office.

“I can see with certainty that by next year Imran Khan will not be the prime minister,” he said. “We will have a new prime minister next year.”

In response to a question, Bilawal said former president Asif Ali Zardari was not being allowed to meet his personal physician for the past six months. “Zardari has not applied for bail,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP would present its agenda on its founding day.

“On our founding day, we will hold a jalsa in Azad Kashmir,” he said.

Bilawal said that occupied Kashmir had been transformed into a huge jail. He said that the PPP would not stop raising its voice for the people of Kashmir.

The PPP chairman lashed out at the government for not having an economic plan in place.

“Ever since this government has taken control of the country, the economic situation has taken a turn for the worse,” he said. “The common man has to pay the price in the form of increased taxes.”