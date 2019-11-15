Pakistani air traffic controller saves Indian flight from major disaster

An air traffic controller from the Civil Aviation Authority in Pakistan saved a plane flying from the Indian city of Jaipur to Muscat by guiding it through air traffic during an emergency situation.

As per the reports, the aeroplane, carrying 150 passengers, was flying over the Karachi region when it was caught in the middle of a weather pattern with lots of lightning that could have resulted in a catastrophe.

Following the lightning strikes, the plane dropped down from an altitude of 36,000 feet to 34,000 feet almost instantly. As a result, the pilot initiated emergency protocol and broadcast ‘Mayday’ to nearby stations.

The air traffic controller from Pakistan returned the call of the captain of the plane and provided directions to him. Due to the directions, the plane safely manoeuvred through the dense fog.

It was later revealed by the aviation authority that the aircraft faced bad weather near the Chor area of the southern province of Sindh.