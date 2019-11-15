Hamza Ali Abbasi quits showbiz for Islam

Famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has announced to quit the showbiz industry, saying that his decision is based on 10-year long research.

In a video that went viral on social media, the actor said that he would spend the rest of his life in accordance with Islam.

“I will make films and dramas to give the message of God,” he said, adding that there will be no “inappropriate elements” in them.

He also revealed that one of the reasons he chose to do Alif was because it spreads the message of God. He also clarified that acting is not haram (forbidden) in Islam and that he is leaving acting because he wants to spend his life to just talk about God.

Hamza said he will keep on making more videos and addressing the misconceptions that are present in our society. “Oppose my videos or support them, but don’t question my intentions,” he said, adding that he has no hidden agenda behind his decision.

On Oct 12, Hamza Ali Abbasi made a tweet on his account saying that he would make an important announcement at the end of this month.