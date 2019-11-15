Hamdullah calls out Firdous over her political loyalty

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday called out Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan over her political loyalties.

Speaking on a television programme, the JUI-F leader said that while SAPM has been asking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to submit an indemnity bond to guarantee that party supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to the country after medical treatment abroad but can she guarantee that she will not change her political loyalties in the future.

Hamdullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested for 120 days in the federal capital but the special assistant was not even a part of it. He further accused Firdous of changing her political loyalties in a whim.