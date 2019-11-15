Gen Bajwa visits FC HQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Frontier Corps Headquarters and laid floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument in General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to details, Gen Bajwa lauded the courage and determination of soldiers for the safety of motherland and also vowed to continue steps for long-lasting peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, the army chief had visited Armoured Corps Centre in Nowshera, where Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar was installed as colonel commandant Armoured Corps.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar and a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of martyrs attended the event.

General Bajwa appreciated the performance of Armored Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combats.