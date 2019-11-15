FIA arrested two people for sharing my videos: Rabi Pirzada

Singer Rabi Pirzada appeared in public for the first time since personal photos and videos of a sexual nature were leaked and shared widely two weeks ago, saying two people have been arrested for the crime by the Federal Investigation Agency’s cyber-crime wing.

Clad in black clothes and reciting verses of repentance from the Quran, Rabi said that while she herself had “disobeyed” God, those who shared her videos “will be punished in this life and the hereafter, because Allah’s grasp is severe.”

Rabi also thanked women who came out in her support but distanced herself from some fo them, saying she doesn’t believe in the message of body positivity and autonomy of the #MeraJismMeriMarzi hashtag they rallied behind. Instead, she said her “body is subject to the wishes of God.”

She also reiterated that she is leaving the entertainment industry behind — she announced her exit earlier this month — adding that she will not be returning after a period of laying low as others have in the past.

She also said she won’t be completely leaving art behind though, and from now on will only perform Sufi kalam or religious-oriented music, and choose different, non-figurative subjects to depict in her visual art. To this effect, she also shared photos of progress on a new watercolor painting of the Kaaba and Masjid Al Haram.