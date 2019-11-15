Fazl sees snap polls within one month

–JUI-F protesters continue to block highways across country

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday claimed that election would be held before the next year.

Talking to the media, flanked by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the JUI-F chief said that if the prime minister had resigned the protests would not have spread to the entire country.

Fazl added that his party workers will continue to block main highways across the country. “I would advise the provincial governments to let us exercise our democratic right to protest,” he told reporters.

When asked if he expects national polls to be held by the next year, he said, “2020 is very far away. Election will be held before that.”

Meanwhile, Elahi praised the JUI-F chief for holding a peaceful sit-in in the federal capital. “The large sit-in proves that Fazl is the only opposition leader in Pakistan,” Elahi said, adding that his was one was unique, compared to previous ones, where bullets were fired and people were injured.

Later, Shujaat also spoke to the media and revealed that he told Prime Minister Imran Khan that his office is an important one. “I told him that he should dispense justice. Our political party also said that this in the National Assembly (NA) that Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to leave the country for medical treatment,” he said.

The PML-Q is a coalition partner of the ruling party at the center and in the province of Punjab.

PROTESTERS CONTINUE TO BLOCK HIGHWAYS:

Thousands of JUI-F protesters on Friday continued to block major highways across the country as part of the party’s ‘Plan B’.

According to details, traffic flow remained affected in several parts of the country.

In Karachi, protest at Hub River Road created issues for commuters leading them to use alternative routes. According to JUI-F’s provincial spokesperson Sami Swati, the party has decided to continue the protest with the party’s workers and leaders to offer the Friday prayer at the venue of the sit-in.

JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter on Friday announced they would block the main highway and roads in the province from November 15 to 18.

While opposition parties have announced to support JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ in Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said his government would not allow the demonstrators to block highways.

Protests have also been going on in Ghotki since yesterday with the national highway blocked, leading to traffic jams in the city.