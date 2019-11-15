Fazl ended sit-in after an ‘understanding’ with govt, says Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ended his Islamabad sit-in after reaching an ‘understanding’ with the government.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he revealed that Fazl had decided to end his sit-in after reaching an ‘understanding’ with the government. When asked about the details of the ‘understanding’, Elahi said that he could not discuss the matter in detail.

“Whatever we gave to Maulana Fazl is a ‘trust’ between us and him,” he said, adding that he cannot betray that trust.

However, he did disclose that Fazl had accepted one demand of the government’s negotiating team which was to leave the capital without causing any violence.

“We had to solve this problem. This could not have gone on,” said Elahi. “There is an elected government in place and there were delegates coming in from China and other parts of the world,” he added.