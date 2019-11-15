﻿ Fawad calls out Khawaja Asif for ‘spreading lies’ | Pakistan Today

by INP , (Last Updated 6 seconds ago)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday called out Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif for ‘lying’ in the National Assembly.

The minister tweeted in response to the statement made by Khawaja Asif on Thursday in his National Assembly speech.

Asif had alleged that when an officer of a court talked to a government personality that they are going to hear the case of Nawaz Sharif’s bail on Saturday twice, his answer was “let him die. His death will make no difference,” the PML-N parliamentary leader said while regretting the attitude of the government.

Chaudhry said that he is shocked how bravely these leaders can lie in the assembly. He also attached the court verdict saying that it has debunked the lies of the PML-N leader.



