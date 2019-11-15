CTD arrest suspected terrorist in Sialkot raid

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Friday arrested a suspected terrorist during a raid in Sialkot, according to local news reports.

According to reports, the raid was conducted at the Wazirabad road area in Sialkot from where police also seized explosive material.

The arrested suspect, identified as Ziarat Gul alias Shahrukh Khan is reported to be linked with a proscribed organisation.

Earlier, on Nov 14, CTD arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned organization in Bahawalnagar.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed.

Security forces recovered explosives, arms, ammunition and a large amount of cash from the suspects while a case against them has been registered against the suspects.