PLRA employees’ fifth day of protest continues at Mall Road

LAHORE: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) employees’’ fifth day of protest continued at Mall Road on Friday.

Over 152 Arazi Record Centers (ARC) in Punjab have been closed as a result of the protest sit-in while the authority remains virtually dysfunctional.

The demands of the protestors include the establishment of a service structure and increment in salaries.

While talking to Pakistan Today PLRA officials voiced their grievances against the PLRA administration and the Punjab government.

“The administration does not seem to take into account that it was because of tireless efforts that PLRA was established in the first place. PLRA employees earlier worked at the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Land Record Information System (LRIS) which was later transformed into PLRA after a bill in this regard was passed at the Punjab Assembly,” said a protesting employee.

Employees first called a strike in January 2019 after their demands for the establishment of a service structure and salary increments were not met with by the PLRA administration.

“It was after the intervention of then provincial Finance Minister Col (r) Anwar Khan who assured employees that a service structure would be set up within three months’ time that the protest was brought to end,” said Nasir Bhatti, a protesting ARC official.

“It was only after the government and the authority failed to live up to their promise that this strike was called,” he added.

Chairman of the Action Committee of the Arazi Record Center Union Punjab (ARCUP), Ateeq Randhawa claimed that talks were held with PLRA chairman Ahmed Khan Dirishak to reach a settlement.

“The first set of talks headed by Union President Mian Shahid Mehmood were held at Punjab Assembly which turned out to be inconclusive, the second round of talks were held today [Friday] at the PLRA headquarters which too failed to produce a formal agreement,” he said.

“We will not be duped by verbal assurances by a government representative as we want an official notification guaranteeing us our rights,” he added.

Randhawa said that if their demands were not met by the government then the employees would stage simultaneous sit-ins in front of the chief minister’s secretariat and residence.

PLRA officials from across the province had on November 11 gathered at Faisal Square to demand that the authority address their grievances causing a severe disruption in the flow of traffic in and around Mall road.

Roads leading up to Faisal Square remain congested as City Traffic Police personnel have been deployed at various points to divert traffic to other routes.