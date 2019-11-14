Woman dies after husband forces her to drink acid

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

A woman died in Karachi on Thursday after her husband forced her to consume acid, the victim’s family alleged.

The woman was under treatment at a hospital in Karachi for the last two days. Her brother claimed that her husband forced her to consume acid.

The victim was a mother of four.

Police said they were awaiting a post-mortem report. They said they received information that the woman committed suicide by consuming liquid bleach.

The law enforcers said that an autopsy was conducted after the deceased’s family suspected foul play.