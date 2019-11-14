Thunderbolt kills three dead in Tharparkar

MITHI: At least three persons were killed and five others injured in two thunderbolt incidents in parts of the Tharparkar amid rainfall with a thunderstorm on Thursday.

As per reports, a woman and her daughter died and five children were injured in an incident of thunder-strike at Mokaryar village in Khipro taluka during the rainfall.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Tharparkar hospital, rescue officials said.

In another incident of thunder-strike amid rainfall a man died in Nangarparkar, sources said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country.

The met office had predicted rainfall at Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Umarkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on Thursday (today).

According to reports, 11-millimeter rainfall recorded at Mithi, 15 mm at Islamkot, 27 mm at Nangarparkar, 14 mm at Dhaheli, 08 mm at Diplo and 03 mm at Chhachhro in Thar region.

Thull and adjoining areas in Jacobabad district received downpour, which inundated low lying areas and disrupted electric supply at various places, local sources said.

The Met Office had earlier informed that a slow-moving deep westerly wave is present along northwest Balochistan and likely to affect most central and southern parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that a westerly wave will enter in Balochistan from Iran and predicted light rainfall in Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

The rainy spell will likely to continue till November 16, which will push the mercury further down, the weather official added.