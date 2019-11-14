Three victimised children register FIR against pedophile Sohail Ayaz

RAWALPINDI: Three children who were raped by Sohail Ayaz have come forward and registered cases against the accused after his arrest on Wednesday.

A case of child abduction was also made against the accused over an 11-year-old who had gone missing around three months ago.

Obscene videos and pictures were confiscated from the accused on his arrest, whereas the paedophile also confessed to filming the act of abuse performed on his most recent victim, whose report became the catalyst for the criminal’s arrest.

The accused has also been deported from Italy and Britain over allegations of paedophilia in the past.

The central police officer (CPO) revealed that the accused confessed to more than 30 counts of child sexual abuse in Pakistan, in addition to revealing about a network of delinquents involved in child rapes which they filmed, sold or streamed live on the dark web.