Sindh set to launch $100m project to solarise all govt buildings in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday said that the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SEEP) of the Sindh Government, which was being executed with assistance of the World Bank, would be helpful in achieving the goal of 100 per cent electrification of the province with most affordable price of electricity for the consumers.

Speaking as the chief guest at a consultative session held on the SEEP of the provincial Energy Department, he said the SEEP was a $100 million World Bank-funded project having three components: installing solar systems on rooftops on all government buildings in Karachi and Hyderabad, deployment of solar home systems in rural households of the province (200,000 in Phase-I) through off-grid method and installation of a utility-scale solar power system in the province of 400 Megawatts, according to a statement.

The provincial Energy minister said that the upcoming project would benefit every Pakistani in terms of decreased basket price of electricity to be available to the electricity consumers.

He said that Solar Energy Project was conceived by the Sindh government to utilize maximum potential of the province to produce electricity through renewable means of energy abundantly available in Sindh.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that Sindh government in a coming few days would formally sign contract agreements with the firms to initiate Household Energy Survey and Rooftop Building Surveys at a ceremony to be held at the Chief Minister House.

He expressed gratitude to the President for completing the formation of Executive Committee of National Economic Council in order to get the necessary approval at the federal level for the SEEP.

The Minister said that Sindh Government was fully committed to the project under its resolve to use both conventional and alternative resources of energy available in the province to generate inexpensive electricity.