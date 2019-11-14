Shujaat advises PM against paying heed to those against Nawaz’s departure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not listen to those who are creating hurdles in the departure of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, the former premier said that the premier will have to overcome the storm which has been started over Nawaz Sharif’s departure.

“PM Imran should refrain from taking such measures which will put him in a difficult position,” he said, adding: “People in power should only spend their energy on ending inflation and unemployment.”

“I have said this earlier as well that life and death rest with Almighty Allah,” Chaudhry Shujaat stated and advised the premier to not listen to those who are trying to put hurdles in good decisions.