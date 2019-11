FAISALABAD: At least two people were killed and 15 got injured after a speeding coaster collided with a tractor-trolley near Faisalabad in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred near Ameenpur Interchange near Faisalabad, where a speeding coaster rammed into a tractor-trolley.

The accident was so severe that drivers of both vehicles died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital in Faisalabad.