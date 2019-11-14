Rain, snowfall expected in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Winter has descended upon Pakistan and the Met Office has forecast snowfall in the mountains and rainfall in several cities.

According to Met Office, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, North-eastern Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to receive rain with lightning and strong winds while snowfall is expected in hilly areas.

On Wednesday, most parts of the country experienced cold and dry weather.

Meanwhile, some areas of Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah and Barkhan received light rain which turned the weather pleasant there.

The Met department reported that Multan recorded 5mm of rain.