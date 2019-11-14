PML-N MPAs resign from Punjab Assembly’s standing committees

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) members of the standing committees of Punjab Assembly on Thursday submitted their resignations to the speaker.

These committees of the house have now lost their political repute and running the standing committees with ‘one-wheeling’ could cause a mishap, the PML-N assembly members warned.

PML-N members of the provincial assembly submitted their resignations from the standing committees at the secretariat of the provincial legislature.

According to reports, the party decided to tender resignations from committees to protest against denying Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz’s appointment as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman as well as the non-issuance of production orders of PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to reports, 97 out of 100 members of the standing committees had submitted their resignations to the PML-N leadership.

PML-N lawmakers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar and others submitted the resignations on behalf of the fellow PML-N members at the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

They called today as the black day in the history of Punjab’s parliamentary politics when members have resigned from the standing committees in such a large number.

They also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab for not issuing production orders of PML-N members of the assembly.

“Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza has assured us support after consultation with the party’s leadership,” PML-N members said.