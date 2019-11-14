Permanently scarred by privacy invasion, Rabi Pirzada apologises to fans again

Days after videos of rabi Pirzada were cowardly leaked, the singer has once again released a video statement apologising to her fans.

The singer and television host vowed that she has quit the entertainment industry in order to focus on her religious obligations.

According to Geo News, the singer in a video statement apologised for her past behaviour and shared details of her new spiritual journey. The video is her first appearance since an explicit video of her went viral on social media a few weeks ago; however, she had apologised through her Twitter account only a few days ago.

Clad in a black dress and a headscarf, Rabi said, “My mistakes are between myself and my Creator, the One who knows what is in the hearts of the people. He is the All-Forgiving and the Most Merciful.”

Throughout the video, released privately to the media, Pirzada quoted religious texts extensively and shared that she had found her true calling in religion.

“I realised that even after I run away from the world, I cannot run away from my Lord. That is when I realised that whenever a woman is dragged into the public debate, so many things go wrong,” Rabi said.

Talking about her leaked video, Pirzada revealed that soon after the video went viral, she was approached for films, television commercials, concerts and other private events. She detailed how people had ridiculed her and accused her of seeking cheap popularity. “Some said it was a punishment for speaking against Modi or PM Imran,” said a visibly stressed Rabi, who broke into sobs multiple times during the video.

At the same time, “a lot of women also offered to support and protect me, assuring me that no one would be able to raise a finger against me. These included those affiliated with #MeToo and #MeraJismMeriMarzi.”

Rabi also warned those who were sharing the leaked video saying that they would be apprehended.

“I think I have been given a new life, and the meaning of my life is now only religion,” she concluded.