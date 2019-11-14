PBC urges govt to allow Nawaz to travel abroad without guarantee

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday urged the federal government to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment without the condition of submitting surety bonds.

PBC Vice Chairman Syed Ahmed Shah condemned the federal government’s condition that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo would only be allowed to travel to London if he submitted surety bonds guaranteeing his return to the country after his recovery.

The vice chairman referred to the government’s condition as “mockery”, adding that the Imran Khan-led government was disregarding the critical and very serious health condition of the former premier.

He further stated that there is no justification for the demand of security bonds when the Islamabad High Court has already granted bail to Nawaz – after the filing surety bonds – on medical grounds.

“Imposing of such an unjustified and illegal condition, in fact, amounts to negate and defy the order of the Honourable High Court entailing the consequences of the contempt of court,” the statement read.