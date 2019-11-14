Pak Army steals the show again in ongoing 33rd National Games

LAHORE: Pakistan Army further cemented its position by leading the gold medal tally with 123, 99 silver medals and 65 bronze medals, followed by Pakistan Wapda with 98 gold medals, 73 silver and 54 bronze medal and Navy struggling at third with 12 gold medals, five silver and six bronze medals in ongoing 33rd National Games on Thursday.

Surprisingly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was leading among the provinces with one gold medal, three silver medals and 15 bronze medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murad won a gold medal, which is the first for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan Railways overall got the fourth position with three gold medals in weightlifting when Sonia Ghafoor got the gold medal in 59kg, Sonia Azmat in 64kg, Tonkal Sohail in 76kg weight category.

In the overall points standing in athletic Army secured 717 points with 16 gold medals, 18 silver and as many bronze medals, followed by Wapda with 703 points with 20 gold medals, 17 silver and 11 bronze medals, HEC secured 85 points with one gold, one silver and one bronze medals respectively.

Pakistan Air Force recorded 65 points, with one gold medal, one silver and two bronze medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa obtained 43 points with four bronze medals.

Promising Maria Maratab claimed another gold medal when she created a new national record of securing 4278 points of beating the old record of 3831 points. Maria Maratab of Army, added another gold to her three gold medals and bronze become the second athlete, winning more than a single medal in the event. She won her first gold medal in the triple jump and covered the distance of 12.25m, which was a new record in the National Games.

She secured the second gold medal in the long jump by covering a distance of 5.8m. She failed to get a gold medal in the high jump and placed third by grabbing a silver medal in the event. Both the players made new records in National Games. She also won another gold medal in the 200m heptathlon.

Nabia Kausar of Army won a silver medal with 3431 points, followed by Milhan Imran of Wapda with 3333 points.

In the District Throw, Women Atiya Asghar won a gold medal with her distance 37.13m, followed by Rimsha Khan of Wapda with 33.44m and Mehwish Karim remained at third with her throw of 33.1m.

In the Hammer throw, Nazia Butt won the gold medal for Wapda with a distance of 40.70m, followed by Saira of Army and Asma, in the 4X100 relay women Wapda got the first position, followed by Army and HEC.

In the Men hammer throw, Arshad Nadeem of Wapda created a new record with his 81.65m by breaking his own 81.52, followed by Yasir Sultan of KP 75.35m and Imad of Army secured the third position with 69.60m. In the Men 4X100m relay Army took the first position, followed by Wapda and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.