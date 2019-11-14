No more political roles for Nawaz, Zardari, declares Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the role of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari has ended in the politics of Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry in his Twitter message repeated one of Shakespeare’s famous quotes: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances.”

The minister predicted that the role of Nawaz and Zardari has ended in the “political drama”. He added that fresh characters gave no more importance to the older ones rather than utilising them to make their own roles significant.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the incumbent government has made a massive undertaking by allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

He further speculated that infighting was taking place inside the Sharif family, a power struggle to become the leader of the political party and the household.

The minister further said that it was high time that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stopped politicizing their ailing leaders’ health.

“We just want PMLN and its leadership to ensure the guarantee sought for the safe exit of the former premier,” Chaudhry said.

The minister also revealed that after such a precedent of sending a convicted felon out of the country had been set then other political leaders who are under custody or convicts serving time would also ask for a similar settlement citing the same concerns.