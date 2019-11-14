LHC allows Kaira to meet Zardari

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira to hold a meeting with the party’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

While hearing the petition filed by Kaira, the court has permitted him to meet the ex-president on Nov 25.

It merits a mention here that PPP lawyers and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had failed to convince Zardari to apply for bail plea in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against him.

Zardari said: “It’s my case and only I will decide about it. Let’s see what government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will do with me now.”

Afterward, the senior PPP leaders had asked Bilawal to allow them to convince the party co-chairman on filing the bail.

Furthermore, the PPP leadership had also written an application to form a private medical board for the checkup of the ex-president.

PPP’s application stated that doctors have pointed out Zardari’s severe health issues, adding that an uncontrolled sugar level can create problems for him. Government doctors also suggested to get help from a neurologist, the application told.

The PPP said that getting proper medical care is a basic and legal right of every prisoner.

On October 22, Zardari was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) from Adiala jail and admitted to the cardiology department’s VIP ward.

The former president had complaints of backache, weakness and anxiety.