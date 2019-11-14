Karachi’s road rage makes it third-worst city for drivers

Karachi is one of the top six cities in the world with the highest recorded incidents of road rage, according to an index compiled by the UK’s supplier of car parts, Mister Auto.

Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar was on the top of the list followed by Moscow, Karachi, Kolkata and Lagos.

According to Mister Auto, over 6,000 drivers across the world between the ages of 25 to 60 were asked how many times they saw an incident of road rage in their city in the last six months and if they had been part of an incident of road rage with someone else.

Karachi was the third city in the list with a score of 98.13 out of 100.

Canada’s Clagary city, Dubai, Ottawa, Bern, El Paso and Vancouver were in the list of the best cities for drivers.