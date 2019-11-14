Govt should allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad: Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday urged the federal government to immediately send the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad and provide maximum facilities to him for his medical treatment.

The matter related to Nawaz Sharif’s health reached the Upper House as Senator Javed Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) raised objections against the federal authorities for delaying the permission to the former premier to travel abroad after removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Senator Abbasi said that Sharif’s health condition is critical which was also confirmed by the government’s medical board and he had been granted bail by the courts. He demanded unconditional removal of Sharif’s name from the no-fly-list.

He claimed that the federal government is illegally demanding the submission of surety bonds from Sharif.

To this, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani urged for not running politics over the health condition of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He demanded the federal government to provide maximum healthcare facilities to Sharif and Zardari besides. Sanjrani also demanded the federal government to send Nawaz Sharif abroad for his medical treatment.