Gen Bajwa lauds Armoured Corps’ performance in conventional, non-conventional combat

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the Armoured Corps’ performance in different forms of combat during a visit to the Armoured Corps Centre here in Nowshera, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar [was] installed as colonel commandant Armoured Corps” during the visit of the COAS.

“Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar (Retired) large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds [martyrs] attended the event.

“COAS appreciated performance of Armoured Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combat,” the ISPR noted.

It added that the COAS, upon arrival, had laid a floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument.