Federal govt ineligible to revive economy: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the country is passing through a very critical phase under which different challenges have emerged and the foremost challenge is revival of economy which does not seem to be embarking upon the right track by the federal government.

“This situation is rendering a large number of people working in private sector jobless and these unemployed youths indulge in illegal activities, particularly in street crime, drug peddling, drug addiction.”

This he said on Thursday while addressing the participants of Senior Management Course (SMC) headed by GD NIM Mohsin Chandna who called on him here at CM House. This study meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh and others.

Shah said that the police department has reported him that the unemployment has forced the youth to indulge in criminal activities, particularly in the street crime. “The industrial units have started retrenchment and this is a serious situation,” he said and added “we have to find out real solution of the issues.”

Talking about devolution plan of the Musharraf government, the chief minister said that it had eroded the government’s writ, badly affected school education and health facilities performance and top of created ghost employment in a large number. “We have worked hard to get rid of ghost employees from education, local government and health departments and have improve health facilities in the province,” he said.

He said that his government has through Public Private Partnership handed over a number of schools to Education Management Organizations (EMOs). The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has increased enrolment from 226,000 to 550,000, means 112 percent. He added that on quality front many milestones have been attained. “The third party assessment reflects 10 percent improvement in maths, science and language results,” he said.

Shah said that 68 schools established under basic education programme being managed under EMO framework where enrolment has risen to 35,000. He added that about 500 schools under adopt-a school programme having an enrolment of Rs100,000 students have strengthened education outcomes.