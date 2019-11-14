Fazl says won’t stop at blocking roads

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of more protests, saying his cadres will not stop at blocking highways if Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to quit his post.

In a conversation with Hamir Mir at Geo News, he said the resignation of the PM is our primary demand and the party wouldn’t backtrack on it.

In a comment on an abrupt ending of the sit-in, he said that the Rahbar Committee was operational and talks were on-going between opposition parties.

Fazl said that the anti-government movement had embarked on its second phase, hoping that they would be able to send government home by the end of this year.

The JUI-F chief said that his party had not created a situation where the everyday life of people got affected. “We wouldn’t have been forced to block highways across the country if the government had decided to go home during our dharna,” he said.

Fazl said that the conditions that the government had imposed on Nawaz Sharif were disappointing. He said that the government was blackmailing Nawaz. The JUI-F chief confirmed that he had spoken to Shehbaz Sharif.