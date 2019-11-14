Court summons Islamabad DC after Siddiqui claims he was arrested on fake notification

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of a petition filed by an aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Irfan Siddiqui in Islamabad High Court (IHC), it was learnt that the notification issued for Siddiqui’s arrest had some irregularities.

Siddqui’s counsel Tanveer Iqbal Khan claimed that his client was arrested on a fake notification.

He said that the said notification was neither publicized nor published in the gazette, adding that Siddiqui was arrested on a fake notification that carried the name of the deputy commissioner but was signed by some other official.

He added that the signature on the notification did not match the Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat’s signature.

The deputy commissioner informed the court that it was in fact who he did the two signs, to which Justice Aamer Farooq told him that it is mandatory for such notifications to get published in newspapers so as to inform the public about it.

The deputy commissioner accepted that the notification had not been published anywhere in the media.

On which, the court ordered the Islamabad administration to present a new report and adjourned hearing till November 22, 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that Irfan Siddiqui has filed a petition in IHC against the FIR at the Ramna police station, pleading that the case against him is baseless.