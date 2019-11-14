CTD official martyred in Peshawar gun attack

PESHAWAR: An official of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) died on the spot from gunshots after unidentified persons opened fire on his car on Thursday, a statement by Peshawar Capital City Police said.

According to reports, Ghani Khan, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the CTD, was traveling in his car in the morning when unidentified persons opened fire. His gunman Rashid and driver Nasir, as well as two passers-by, were wounded, police said. The injured have been shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

A large contingent of police surrounded the area as rescue officials shifted the body of the officer and his two injured companions to a hospital.

Initial inquiry of the case revealed that Ghani was involved in a property dispute with some of his family members, the police statement said, adding that the conflict had resulted in deaths in firing incidents previously.

According to Capital Police Chief Karim Khan, police were investigating if Ghani’s killing was a result of the property dispute or if he was targeted.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the provincial inspector general to wrap up the investigation as quickly as possible and submit a report.

Mahmood ordered authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police officials. He also extended his condolences to Ghani’s family.