3 more Tezgam fire victims identified through DNA tests

LAHORE: The number of bodies handed over to heirs and relatives of the victims – who had lost their lives in Tezgam Express inferno – rose to 48 on Thursday after the identification of three more bodies through DNA.

Reportedly, the three victims, including two women and a man, hailed from Mirpurkhas. Besides, nine of the remaining bodies are yet to be identified through DNA test, according to the district administration.

Last Thursday, 23 bodies of the victims reached Mirpurkhas and traders shut their businesses voluntarily to take part in their collective funerals as a pall of gloom fell on the town.