190 more patients test positive for dengue fever

KARACHI: Dengue fever remains uncontrollably in parts of the country as 190 more patients have been tested positive for the disease in Karachi in past 24 hours.

At least 34 dengue patients have died in the metropolis this year and 12,471 cases were reported across Sindh in 2019.

23 people in Rawalpindi suffered from the disease during last 24 hours and total number of patients has surged to 14,253. 78 persons died in the city in 2019.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 more patients tested positive for dengue fever taking the count to 6,957. Eight more persons suffered in Peshawar where the tally has reached 2,639.

The Dengue Response Unit (DRU) reported that 6,931 patients have been discharged after treatment.