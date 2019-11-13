Two bogies of Karakoram Express derail

SHEIKHUPURA: Two bogies of Lahore-bound Karakoram express travelling from Karachi derailed on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident occurred when the train rushed into a dead-end at Safdar station due to the negligence of railway operators. Two bogies derailed when the train driver exerted an emergency break in the crunch situation.

As per sources, several people were injured in the accident.

On the other hand, DTO Railway Lahore said, Faisalabad Junction has been restored completely and trains are traveling as per schedule.

“All passengers are safe,” he added.