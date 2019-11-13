Suspect accused of molesting, filming children arrested

GUJRANWALA: Police arrested a person who was accused of molesting children and filming it on Wednesday in Gujranwala.

According to police officials, the accused person is a cleric who holds a proper office of networking in Dillawer Cheema, who added that 11 objectionable videos were recovered from the laptop of the accused.

He further said: “Accused used to trap children by inviting them to play games at the networking office. All the children were residents of Dillawer Cheema.”

Only two parents have come forward yet, others are being told to send applications, SSP said.