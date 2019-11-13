PML-N to approach court against indemnity bond condition

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that the party would move court against government’s demand of Rs7 billion in indemnity bonds as a condition for allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking in Channel 92’s programme ‘Ho Kya Raha Hai?’ he was asked by veteran journalist and Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami why the party was delaying the matter when Nawaz is seriously ill. Khan said that the party will approach the court but would not sign an illegal document because it amounts to “extortion”. He said that the government should not involve itself in this matter and focus on governance instead.

Speaking in the same programme, Justice (r) Shaiq Usmani said that there is no law that allows the government to ask for indemnity bonds. He said that it is a new thing and can cause any further damage as it can be used as a means for getting out of the Exit Control List (ECL) because people would pay their through it if they desperately want to evade criminal persecution in Pakistan. He further said that if the matter goes to court, Nawaz can get some relief.