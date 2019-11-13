Pakistan likely to amend Army Act to let Jadhav appeal in civil court: report

Pakistan Army is expected to amend relevant laws to enable convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against his death sentence in a civilian court, media reports claimed on Wednesday.

The reported effort to amend the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) is the first step to comply with the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) direction to let Jadhav file an appeal against the military court’s findings in a civilian court.

Jadhav, a serving Indian Naval officer, was tried by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the PAA that bars any intervention by civilian courts. Islamabad had also refused India consular access to its national on grounds that he had been charged with espionage and terror-related offenses.

In its verdict in July this year, The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), while rejecting India’s plea for the acquittal of Jadhav, ruled that he be allowed consular access immediately and urged Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

The ruling had also encouraged Pakistan to consider “enacting appropriate legislation” as part of the review process for Jadhav.

Case history

Jadhav, associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.

The spy was subsequently sentenced to death in 2017. However, India insisted that Jadhav was not a spy and said he was kidnapped from Iran.

On April 10, 2017, Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had endorsed the death penalty for Jadhav. In June 2017, the Indian spy had filed a mercy petition against the death penalty, in which he again confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities.