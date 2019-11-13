Notices served to govt, attorney general over presidential ordinances

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the federal government and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan over the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Mohsin Ranjha challenging the promulgation of eight ordinances by the government.

Ranjha’s counsel Umer Gillani stated that as per Article 89 of the Constitution, the president is only authorized to issue ordinances when the government needs to respond to an emergency situation.

“We want the authority of the president to be explained as per Article 89,” said Gillani.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned the counsel whether the opposition raised this issue in the National Assembly, to which Gillani responded, “Yes, we have written to the speaker against him”.

Justice Minullah then asked the counsel how ordinances are used in India, to which Gillani responded that it is only used in special situations.

According to the petitioner, ordinances can only be issued in an emergency situation and legislations cannot be made through ordinances.

“The obvious reason why the federal government rushed with these ordinances is that it did not want to meaningfully engage with the opposition in the Parliament,” stated Gilani.

“This represents a completely unconstitutional and authoritarian approach to govern and is against the spirit of our federal, democratic Constitution.”