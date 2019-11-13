Nawaz’s fate continues to be in limbo as cabinet meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD: The matter of removing the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) remained undecided on Wednesday as a meeting of the cabinet’s sub-committee scheduled to take place in the morning was postponed.

Punjab Health Secretary Momin Agha, who had arrived for the meeting from Lahore, told a private media outlet that it did not take place. Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal and the head of the medical board formed to look after Nawaz, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, had also arrived in the morning to attend the meeting.

When asked, Dr Ayaz said that there “may have been a miscommunication” about the meeting. However, no official notification or statement was made in this regard.

A day earlier, ailing Nawaz had refused to go to the United Kingdom for medical treatment after the government asked him to submit surety bonds in return for the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

According to sources privy to the development, the former premier took the decision after a one-and-a-half-hour meeting with his brother Shehbaz Sharif at former’s Jati Umra residence.

The decision was also conveyed to the cabinet’s sub-committee late Tuesday night by the PML-N representatives.

According to PML-N leader Atta Tarar, Nawaz had already submitted surety bonds in two separate courts and there was no need to submit more sureties to the government.

Yesterday, at the end of the marathon meetings held in three sessions (from 10:00 am to 01:30 pm, from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm and from 09:30 pm to 11:00 pm), the sub-committee had reserved its decision on the matter till Wednesday (today) giving the PML-N and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) time to submit their final responses on the matter.

Prior to the meeting of the sub-committee, a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the removal of Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list but conditioned it with his agreement to sign surety bonds that he would return to Pakistan after treatment from abroad.

Last month, Nawaz, who is suffering from a bleeding disorder, was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds, while the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his seven-year jail-term for treatment.

His doctor had maintained that Nawaz needs to be flown abroad for treatment as his condition remains precarious. The Sharif family has requested the Interior Ministry to remove the former premier’s name from the ECL so that he could be flown to London.