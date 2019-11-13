Bypassing ‘process’ to allow Nawaz to leave impossible: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that it is not possible to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to leave the country without legal process.

The federal minister took to Twitter and maintained that the Sharif family should not do politics over Nawaz Sharif’s health and arrange the surety amount [recommended by federal cabinet’s subcommittee].

حکومت نے بہت بڑا قدم اٹھایا ہے شریف فیملی میں مسلم لیگ کی لیڈرشپ کی جنگ جاری ہے لیکن نون لیگ اب نواز شریف کی صحت پر سیاست نہ کرے اور گارنٹی کا بندوبست کرے ،نواز شریف کی مثال آصف زرداری اور کئ دیگر ملزمان بھی حاصل کرنا چاہئں گے بغیر کوئ پراسس اختیار کئے بھیجنا عملی طور پر ناممکن — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 13, 2019

The incumbent government has taken a big decision [regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health] but conflict is ongoing between the Sharif family regarding the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardari and many other suspects will also seek respite following Nawaz Sharif if he is allowed to go abroad without any [formal] process, Fawad Chaudhry stressed.